3rd-Quarter 2024 Investor Conference and Events Highlights

What a first half it was. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both returned more than 15% with gains extending into early July.1 If there's trepidation about what the second half may have in store, it's hard to see those jitters very much in price action lately. Sure, the rally continues to be driven by a handful of U.S. mega-caps, but volatility remains subdued and economic data is hanging in there for the most part. Job growth is holding up while inflation has slowly eased, and now eyes turn to the second-quarter earnings season.

A high earnings bar

According to FactSet, S&P 500 companies are forecast to report earnings growth of 8.80%. If it verifies, it would be the best growth rate since the first quarter of 2022, right before the U.S. earnings recession began. Peeking ahead, the third quarter is expected to sport an 8.10% increase in SPX earnings per share followed by a much higher 17.30% year-on-year profit jump in the fourth quarter.2 Investors and executives alike may stare up at that lofty profit bar and wonder if it can be hurdled. Perhaps they can gain confidence by watching a few track and field events in Paris later this month.

Central banks closely watching macro trends

Consider there may be cracks emerging with the consumer, evidenced by rising delinquency rates across some credit metrics.3 Moreover, the robust pace of U.S. GDP growth over the latter half of 2023 seems like a distant memory, at least when juxtaposed with the current Atlanta Fed GDPNow real second-quarter economic expansion estimate.4 Finally, economic surprises have been a pooper since April.5

But Chair Powell and the rest of the Federal Open Market Committee stand pat, ready to slash interest rates if there are definitive signs of deterioration in the U.S. economy. Overseas, the European Central Bank has already begun its rate-cutting cycle.

Low current volatility ahead of key elections

And we can't leave out the elephant (and donkey) in the room: election 2024, everyone's favorite topic. Uncertainty is high regarding the future makeup of Congress and who will reside in The White House come next January. Could that bring about volatility in the months ahead? Hard to say, but history suggests it's quite possible. The VIX Index tends to rise ahead of when U.S. voters head to the polls, and there have already been rocky reactions to recent elections (see: Mexico, India and France). All told, more than half of the global population is set to cast ballots this year.6

Executive decisions

These are weighty issues with real implications for companies big and small. Along with earnings season's usual insights, C-suite leaders might also shed light on macro conditions and industry-specific issues at a full slate of third-quarter conferences. July is often a light month of corporate gatherings, but key events take off in August and then come left and right in September. Here are the most potentially impactful conferences and forums scheduled this quarter:

Information Technology & Communication Services

Aug. 8: Morgan Stanley Media and Communications Corporate Access Day

Morgan Stanley Media and Communications Corporate Access Day Aug. 12: Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference (Virtual)

Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference (Virtual) Aug. 26: Stifel Tech Executive Summit

Stifel Tech Executive Summit Aug. 27: Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communication Technology Summit

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communication Technology Summit Aug. 28: Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Sept. 3: Barclays Media and Telecom Forum

Barclays Media and Telecom Forum Sept. 4: Citi Global Technology Conference

Citi Global Technology Conference Sept. 9: Goldman Sachs Communacopia Technology Conference

Goldman Sachs Communacopia Technology Conference Sept. 11: Jefferies Tech Trek Conference

Health Care

July 28: Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC)

Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) July 29: 4th Annual mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit

4th Annual mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit Aug. 5: Oppenheimer Biotech in the Berkshires

Oppenheimer Biotech in the Berkshires Aug. 12: Stifel Biotech Summer Summit

Stifel Biotech Summer Summit Aug. 14: UBS Genomic Medicine Summit

UBS Genomic Medicine Summit Sept. 4: Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference Sept. 4: Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Sept. 11: Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference

Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference Sept. 17: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Consumer Discretionary & Consumer Staples

Sept. 3: Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Sept. 4: Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retail Conference

Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retail Conference Sept. 18: 28th Annual Scotiabank Back to School Conference

28th Annual Scotiabank Back to School Conference Sept. 18: Wells Fargo 7th Annual Consumer Conference

Wells Fargo 7th Annual Consumer Conference Sept. 24: Bank Of America European Autos & Future Car Conference

Financials & Real Estate

Aug. 21: Wells Fargo 9th Annual FinTech & Services Forum

Wells Fargo 9th Annual FinTech & Services Forum Sept. 9: Goldman Sachs CEEMEA Financial Symposium

Goldman Sachs CEEMEA Financial Symposium Sept. 9: Barclays 22nd Global Financial Services Conference

Barclays 22nd Global Financial Services Conference Sept. 11: Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference

Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference Sept. 24: Bank of America Securities 29th Annual Financials CEO Conference

Industrials

Sept. 4: Morgan Stanley Industrial CEOs Unplugged

Morgan Stanley Industrial CEOs Unplugged Sept. 4: Jefferies Industrials Conference

Jefferies Industrials Conference Sept. 4: Stifel London Industrials Summit

Stifel London Industrials Summit Sept. 18: D.A. Davidson 23rd Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

Energy & Utilities

Aug. 13: Citi One-on-One Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference

Citi One-on-One Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference Sept. 3: Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference Sept. 9: ROTH 11th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium

ROTH 11th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium Sept. 10: NYSE Energy & Utilities Investor Access Day (Virtual)

Materials

July 17: Alliance Global A.G.P.'s Mining & Critical Materials Conference (Virtual)

Alliance Global A.G.P.'s Mining & Critical Materials Conference (Virtual) Sept. 4: UBS Global Materials Conference

UBS Global Materials Conference Sept. 10: Berenberg Food Ingredients & Chemicals Conference

Berenberg Food Ingredients & Chemicals Conference Sept. 15: Gold Forum Americas

Gold Forum Americas Sept. 20: Raymond James Strategic Metals & Materials Conference (Virtual)

Regional

Sept. 4: Deutsche Bank Access European TMT Conference

Deutsche Bank Access European TMT Conference Sept. 4: UBS Global Emerging Markets One-on-One Conference

UBS Global Emerging Markets One-on-One Conference Sept. 4: Goldman Sachs 21st Annual European Medtech and Healthcare Services Conference

Goldman Sachs 21st Annual European Medtech and Healthcare Services Conference Sept. 4: Citibank Global Emerging Market Conference

Citibank Global Emerging Market Conference Sept. 4: Deutsche Bank dbAccess European Technology, Media, and Telecommunication Conference

Deutsche Bank dbAccess European Technology, Media, and Telecommunication Conference Sept. 9: Morgan Stanley 27th Annual Latin America Conference

Morgan Stanley 27th Annual Latin America Conference Sept. 17: JP Morgan Emerging Markets Credit Conference

Investor Specific & Multi-Sector

July 25: Bitcoin 2024

Bitcoin 2024 Aug. 6: Susquehanna Industrials, Energy & Travel Conference

Susquehanna Industrials, Energy & Travel Conference Aug. 8: Raymond James Industrial and Energy Showcase

Raymond James Industrial and Energy Showcase Aug. 14: Sidoti August Micro-Cap Conference

Sidoti August Micro-Cap Conference Aug. 28: J.P. Morgan CEO Conference Call

J.P. Morgan CEO Conference Call Sept. 3: Goldman Sachs EMEA Credit & Leveraged Finance Conference

Goldman Sachs EMEA Credit & Leveraged Finance Conference Sept. 5: Piper Sandler 10th Annual Macro Conference

Piper Sandler 10th Annual Macro Conference Sept. 9: Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Copyright © 2024 Wall Street Horizon, Inc.