Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

53 minutes ago

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial position. With its shares currently priced at $154.59, Generac Holdings Inc has experienced a daily gain of 0.42%, and an impressive three-month change of 20.24%. A detailed analysis, underscored by the GF Score, indicates that Generac Holdings Inc is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

1812864889102954496.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects of valuation, which have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance. Generac Holdings Inc boasts a GF Score of 93, indicating a strong potential for market outperformance.

Understanding Generac Holdings Inc's Business

Generac Holdings Inc, with a market cap of $9.37 billion and sales of $4.02 billion, operates primarily in the power generation equipment sector. It designs and manufactures products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets, including standby generators, portable generators, lighting, and outdoor power equipment. The company has also expanded into clean energy products. A significant portion of its sales is generated in the United States, reflecting its strong domestic market presence.

1812864979217575936.png

Financial Strength and Profitability

Generac Holdings Inc's Financial Strength rating is robust, showcasing a resilient balance sheet and prudent capital management. The company's Debt-to-Revenue ratio stands at 0.43, indicating a strategic approach to debt management that enhances its financial health. Furthermore, its Profitability Rank is impressive, positioning Generac Holdings Inc favorably among its industry peers in terms of earnings generation.

Growth Trajectory

Generac Holdings Inc is distinguished by its excellent Growth Rank. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 18.5% surpasses 75.62% of 2,843 companies in the Industrial Products industry. Additionally, its EBITDA has seen significant growth, with a three-year growth rate of 1.3 and a five-year rate of 10.7, highlighting its ongoing ability to expand and generate increased profits.

1812865062306738176.png

Conclusion

Considering Generac Holdings Inc's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, and robust growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore other companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen available to GuruFocus Premium members.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
