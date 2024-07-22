Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance. With a current share price of $195.58 and a daily gain of 2.82%, despite a three-month decline of 10.84%, the company shows promising signs of substantial growth. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, positions Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for significant future success.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects. These aspects have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc boasts a GF Score of 98, signaling exceptional future performance potential.

Understanding Old Dominion Freight Line Inc's Business

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, with a market cap of $42.5 billion and annual sales of $5.88 billion, stands as the second-largest less-than-truckload carrier in the U.S. The company operates over 250 service centers and maintains more than 11,000 tractors. Known for its disciplined and efficient approach, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc outshines its peers in profitability and capital returns. Strategic initiatives focus on increasing network density through market share gains and maintaining top-tier service quality, including ultra-low cargo claims, through consistent infrastructure investment.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc's financial robustness is evident in its impressive Interest Coverage ratio of 5,461.96, significantly surpassing the benchmark set by investing legend Benjamin Graham. Additionally, an Altman Z-Score of 23.03 indicates a strong buffer against financial distress, and a minimal Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.01 underscores the company's strategic debt management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc's profitability is highlighted by its increasing Operating Margin, which has grown consistently over the past five years, reaching 27.97% in 2023. The company's Gross Margin also reflects a steady upward trend, demonstrating enhanced efficiency in revenue conversion to profit. Furthermore, a Predictability Rank of 5 stars indicates reliable operational performance, boosting investor confidence.

Conclusion

Considering Old Dominion Freight Line Inc's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's unparalleled position for potential market outperformance. Investors seeking similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.