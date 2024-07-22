What's Driving Upstart Holdings Inc's Surprising 29% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial) has recently witnessed a significant uptick in its stock performance, with a 22.09% gain over the past week and an impressive 29.22% increase over the last three months. As of the latest data, the company's market capitalization stands at $2.59 billion, with a current stock price of $29.47. This recent surge has brought the stock to a point where it is considered fairly valued according to the GF Value, which is currently set at $27.84. This is a shift from three months ago when the stock was deemed modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $34.12.

Introduction to Upstart Holdings Inc

Upstart Holdings Inc operates within the credit services industry, providing a cutting-edge, cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. This platform efficiently connects consumer loan demand with AI-enabled bank partners, facilitating a variety of loans including personal, automotive, home equity, and small dollar loans. This innovative approach to lending has positioned Upstart as a notable player in the financial technology sector.

1812868730552741888.png

Assessing Upstart's Profitability

Despite its innovative business model, Upstart's Profitability Rank remains low at 2 out of 10. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is currently at -27.82%, which, although better than 5.45% of 514 companies in the same sector, highlights significant challenges. Similarly, its Return on Assets (ROA) stands at -9.20%, outperforming only 9.28% of 539 companies. Upstart has been profitable for only 2 years over the past decade, surpassing 7.17% of 516 companies in terms of longevity of profitability.

1812868772529336320.png

Growth Trajectory of Upstart Holdings

The Growth Rank for Upstart is currently at 6 out of 10. The company has experienced a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of -21.80%, which is still better than 8.83% of 487 companies. Over a 5-year period, the revenue growth rate per share stands at -3.50%, outperforming 28.97% of 435 companies. However, looking ahead, Upstart's Total Revenue Growth Rate is estimated at 18.35% for the next 3 to 5 years, which is better than 82.93% of 82 companies, indicating potential for significant future growth.

1812868815277682688.png

Key Investors in Upstart Holdings

Notable investors in Upstart include Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio), holding 870,947 shares, representing 0.99% of the company, and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), who owns 746,645 shares, accounting for 0.85% of the company. These significant investments by well-known financial figures suggest a level of confidence in Upstart's future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Upstart operates in a competitive environment with key players like Lufax Holding Ltd (LU, Financial) with a market cap of $1.63 billion, Navient Corp (NAVI, Financial) valued at $1.68 billion, and Qifu Technology Inc (QFIN, Financial) which has a market cap of $3.03 billion. These companies represent the diverse and competitive nature of the credit services industry in which Upstart is striving to innovate and grow.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upstart Holdings Inc has shown a remarkable stock performance in recent months, driven by its innovative AI lending platform and strategic market positioning. Despite facing challenges in profitability, the company's future growth prospects appear promising based on its projected revenue growth. Investors and market watchers will undoubtedly keep a close eye on Upstart as it continues to evolve and potentially reshape the landscape of the credit services industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.