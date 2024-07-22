Google Eyes $23 Billion Wiz Acquisition to Boost Cloud Security

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Google (GOOG, Financial) relies heavily on its advertising business, which accounts for nearly 80% of its revenue. However, expanding its cloud computing segment has been a key growth strategy for years. Now, GOOG is considering acquiring cybersecurity company Wiz for $23 billion to compete with cloud giants Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) and Amazon (AMZN, Financial). Wiz provides a platform that identifies security threats within cloud infrastructure, and discussions for a deal are reportedly underway.

  • GOOG has previously turned to acquisitions to bolster its Cloud segment:
    • In September 2022, GOOG completed a $5.4 billion acquisition of Mandiant, enhancing its cyber defense, threat intelligence, and incident response capabilities.
    • During GOOG's Q1 earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai stated that the Cloud business is now seen as a leader in cybersecurity.
    • Pichai added that enterprises are integrating GOOG's AI technology, like Gemini, with its cybersecurity tools for more effective threat detection.
  • Acquiring Wiz, headquartered in New York City but founded in Israel, would add a leading unified cloud security platform that integrates with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. This aligns with GOOG's aim to meet the rising demand for cloud storage and security tools amid the AI boom.
  • The $23 billion valuation for Wiz is striking. With annual recurring revenue of about $500 million, GOOG would be paying roughly 45 times recurring revenue. Wiz raised $1 billion at a $12 billion valuation earlier this year, and its annual recurring revenue has grown by 43% since the end of 2023, but the valuation remains steep.
  • Regulatory concerns are also significant. GOOG's search and advertising businesses already face antitrust lawsuits from the U.S. Justice Department. Regulators may not be pleased with GOOG making a large acquisition to strengthen its Cloud segment.

The potential acquisition of Wiz could help GOOG close the gap on Azure and AWS, providing a major growth catalyst. However, regulatory uncertainties and the high price tag could weigh on the stock.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.