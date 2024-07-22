Apple Shares Surge on Strong India Sales and AI Prospects

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Shares of Apple (AAPL +2%) hit new all-time highs today, driven by several positive developments:

  • Bloomberg reported Apple reached $8.0 billion in sales in India.
  • Loop Capital upgraded Apple to "Buy" from "Hold," citing its potential to lead in AI-focused consumer tech.
  • International Data Corporation's preliminary data showed a 6.5% year-over-year increase in the global smartphone market for Q2, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of shipment growth.

Apple has surged around 40% since its Q2 results, fueled by investor excitement over the potential sales boost from incorporating AI into its iPhone and iPad products. Although the company's newest operating system hasn't been released yet, the market anticipates it will drive renewed demand. This impact may not be evident in Q3 results, set for release on August 1, but could appear in Q4 or even 1Q25 figures with the retail launch of iOS 18 later this year.

  • Reports of significant growth in other key areas keep investor optimism high. Apple saw a 33% revenue jump in India over the past twelve months through March, highlighting its strong performance in this market.
  • India has been a standout for Apple, showing double-digit growth in Q1 and Q2 and achieving record quarterly sales. CEO Tim Cook has emphasized India's importance, noting its exciting potential and focus. Emerging markets, including regions in Latin America and the Middle East, have also contributed to Apple's quarterly revenue growth.
  • Apple is not only selling its products in India but also producing them there to diversify its supply chain, which faced significant disruptions in China during the pandemic. Cook noted that production in India is crucial for competitiveness in the region.
  • Despite a small market share in India's Android-dominated smartphone market, Apple aims to replicate its success in China, where it gradually gained market share. With demographics similar to China, India offers substantial revenue potential for Apple.

As Apple reaches new highs, it faces high expectations for its Q3 results. If emerging markets like India continue their growth and developed nations like the U.S. recover, especially with the excitement around AI, Apple is well-positioned to maintain its upward momentum.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.