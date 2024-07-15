FB Financial Corp (FBK) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.85 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surges to $128.2 Million

Strong Performance in Net Income and Net Interest Margin

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $40.0 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, up from $0.59 in the previous quarter and $0.75 in the same quarter last year.
  • Total Revenue: $128.2 million, an increase from $107.5 million in the previous quarter and $125.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): Improved to 3.57% from 3.42% in the previous quarter and 3.40% in the same quarter last year.
  • Total Deposits: $10.47 billion, a slight decrease from $10.50 billion in the previous quarter and $10.87 billion in the same quarter last year.
  • Book Value Per Common Share: $32.17, up from $31.55 in the previous quarter and $29.64 in the same quarter last year.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses: Increased to $155.1 million, representing 1.67% of loans HFI, up from $151.7 million (1.63%) in the previous quarter.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Improved to 58.6% from 67.4% in the previous quarter and 64.8% in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On July 15, 2024, FB Financial Corp (FBK, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company that provides commercial and consumer banking services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FirstBank, in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia.

1812948054257594368.png

Performance Overview

FB Financial Corp reported a net income of $40.0 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share, for Q2 2024. This is a significant increase from $0.59 in the previous quarter and $0.75 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income was $39.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, compared to $0.39 in the previous quarter and $0.77 in the second quarter of last year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $40.0 million $27.95 million $35.3 million
Diluted EPS $0.85 $0.59 $0.75
Net Interest Margin (NIM) 3.57% 3.42% 3.40%
Total Revenue $128.2 million $107.5 million $125.4 million
Total Deposits $10.47 billion $10.50 billion $10.87 billion

Income Statement Highlights

FB Financial Corp's net interest income increased to $102.6 million from $99.5 million in the previous quarter. The net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.57% from 3.42% in Q1 2024, driven by active management of deposit costs and higher loan yields. Noninterest income rose to $25.6 million, significantly up from $8.0 million in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company ended Q2 2024 with loans held for investment (HFI) of $9.31 billion, slightly up from $9.29 billion in the previous quarter. Total deposits were $10.47 billion, a slight decrease from $10.50 billion in Q1 2024. The book value per common share increased to $32.17, and the tangible book value per common share rose to $26.82, representing a 9.36% annualized increase from the previous quarter.

Commentary and Analysis

"Our results for the quarter reflect the Company's recurring themes of a fortress balance sheet and increasing profitability. Our capital and loan loss reserves are very strong and we intentionally maintain low leverage positions, giving us capacity for growth opportunities," said President and CEO Christopher T. Holmes.

FB Financial Corp's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates its ability to manage its balance sheet effectively while maintaining profitability. The increase in net interest margin and net income highlights the company's strong financial health and strategic management.

Conclusion

FB Financial Corp's Q2 2024 earnings report showcases a robust financial performance, with significant improvements in net income, net interest margin, and overall profitability. These results position the company well for future growth and stability, making it an attractive option for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FB Financial Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.