On July 12, 2024, Todd Cello, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TransUnion (TRU, Financial), executed a sale of 12,865 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 101,426 shares of TransUnion.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that provides data and analytics services to businesses and consumers. The company helps organizations optimize their risk-based decisions and enables consumers to understand and manage their personal information and access credit.

Over the past year, Todd Cello has sold a total of 12,865 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for TransUnion shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 16 sales and only 2 buys over the last year.

Shares of TransUnion were trading at $80 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $15.72 billion. According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, TransUnion's stock is currently fairly valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, based on a GF Value of $82.96.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

