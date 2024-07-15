On July 15, 2024, Kenneth Denman, a Director at Costco Wholesale Corp (COST, Financial), sold 350 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 5,919.936 shares of Costco Wholesale Corp.

Costco Wholesale Corp operates membership warehouses that offer a selection of branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides its members with low prices on a limited selection of nationally branded and select private-label products in a wide range of merchandise categories.

Over the past year, Kenneth Denman has engaged in a total of 350 shares sold and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Costco Wholesale Corp shows a pattern of 20 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys during the same period.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp were trading at $851.53 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $376.27 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 52.59, indicating a premium compared to the industry median of 17.12 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Costco Wholesale Corp is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $610.06, when compared to the current price, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4.

This valuation assessment is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling activity and the current valuation metrics provide critical data points for investors monitoring Costco Wholesale Corp's stock performance and insider behaviors.

