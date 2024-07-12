On July 12, 2024, Julie Sweet, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial), sold 3,776 shares of the company at a price of $309.05 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 11,819 shares of Accenture PLC.

Accenture PLC is a global professional services company, providing a range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. The company combines unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers.

Over the past year, Julie Sweet has sold a total of 42,741 shares of Accenture PLC and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Accenture PLC were trading at $309.05 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $199.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.11, which is above both the industry median of 27.04 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Accenture PLC is considered Fairly Valued with a GF Value of $324.89. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.95, suggesting that the stock is priced appropriately in relation to its intrinsic value.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's future prospects, especially considering the stock's valuation and market performance.

