On July 12, 2024, Claire Spofford, President & CEO of J.Jill Inc (JILL, Financial), executed a sale of 26,981 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 167,980.04 shares of J.Jill Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $36.63, valuing the transaction at approximately $988,356.03.

J.Jill Inc is a retailer of women's apparel, accessories, and footwear. The company offers a diversified array of products aimed at affluent women aged 35 and older, providing a balanced mix of casual, dressy, and seasonal wear.

Over the past year, Claire Spofford has sold a total of 56,981 shares of J.Jill Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 10 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of J.Jill Inc were trading at $36.63 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $440.544 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 11.19, which is lower than the industry median of 17.9.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $21.41, indicating that at the current price of $36.63, J.Jill Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.71.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activities. Additionally, the GF Value, which considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations, suggests caution as the stock appears overvalued.

This valuation insight, combined with the insider selling trend, might be of interest to current and potential investors for making informed decisions regarding their investment in J.Jill Inc.

