Hessam Nadji, CEO of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares of the company on July 12, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 224,123 shares of the company.

Marcus & Millichap Inc, a leading firm in the real estate brokerage and financing sector, specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. The company operates across the United States and Canada, providing a wide range of services to a diverse client base.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc were priced at $35.27, resulting in a market cap of approximately $1.398 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $22.55, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.56.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

