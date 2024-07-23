Glenn Sanford, CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial), executed a sale of 83,240 shares in the company on July 15, 2024. The transaction was filed as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 41,371,052 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $12.8 per share, amounting to a total transaction value of $1,065,472.

eXp World Holdings Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate company. The firm engages in the provision of real estate brokerage services. Its platform consists of agents and brokers who are grouped into teams and operate in a cloud office environment.

Over the past year, Glenn Sanford has sold a total of 249,245 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for eXp World Holdings Inc shows a total of 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $12.8, giving eXp World Holdings Inc a market cap of approximately $1.994 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, suggesting potential for price appreciation.

The GF Value of $15.77 is derived from historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This recent sale by Glenn Sanford could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the stock's valuation and the overall insider selling trend at eXp World Holdings Inc.

