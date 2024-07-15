Release Date: July 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Magnora ASA (FRA:4SM, Financial) has zero debt and solid cash reserves, providing a strong financial foundation.

The company successfully spun off its legacy business, Hermana, and distributed 70% of the shares to its shareholders as an extraordinary dividend.

Magnora ASA (FRA:4SM) secured a significant upfront payment of NOK335 million from the sale of Helios to Vinci, with potential for additional earnouts over the next five years.

The company has a diversified portfolio across technologies and regions, including solar PV, offshore wind, onshore wind, and battery storage.

Magnora ASA (FRA:4SM) has shown strong growth in South Africa, selling over 350 megawatts of projects in the last 11 months and securing milestone payments from Globeleq.

Negative Points

The company faces high risk during the preconstruction period, although the financial risk is low due to minimal cash investment.

Magnora ASA (FRA:4SM) has few or no projects in Europe, focusing mainly on South Africa where the permitting period is shorter.

The company needs to realign and readjust its financial guidance due to the sale of Helios, indicating potential uncertainty in future projections.

There are constraints in the market such as land availability, grid connection, competition, and regulatory barriers that could impact project development.

Magnora ASA (FRA:4SM) is dependent on milestone payments and earnouts from various counterparties, which introduces an element of uncertainty in revenue streams.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial impact of the Helios sale to Vinci?

A: (Erik Sneve, CEO) Magnora is set to receive NOK335 million in upfront payments from Vinci, with significant earnouts expected over the next five years. This transaction will also enable us to pay out an extraordinary dividend of NOK4 per share in addition to the ordinary dividend.

Q: What are the implications of the milestone payment from Evolar AB?

A: (Erik Sneve, CEO) The first milestone payment from the sale of Evolar AB to First Solar improves the odds for future payouts, potentially worth up to $18.7 million for Magnora shareholders. This milestone is a significant achievement for the Evolar team.

Q: How is the South African market performing for Magnora?

A: (Erik Sneve, CEO) The South African market is performing exceptionally well. We sold a 163 MW battery energy storage project to Globeleq and another project to Red Sands, totaling over 350 MW sold in the last 11 months. The market is very promising, and we expect continued strong growth.

Q: Can you elaborate on the dividend strategy moving forward?

A: (Erik Sneve, CEO) We have returned NOK586 million prior to the Hermana Holding spin-off and are set to return NOK275 million this quarter. The Board will consider increasing the return of capital every quarter as we receive more payments from sales in South Africa and elsewhere.

Q: What are the future growth prospects for Magnora?

A: (Erik Sneve, CEO) We are looking at two very interesting new countries for potential ventures in Q3 and Q4. Our criteria remain a minimum five times return, and we are focused on early-stage greenfield businesses. We believe the renewable project development market will be in a bull market for the next 20 years.

Q: How does Magnora manage risk in its projects?

A: (Erik Sneve, CEO) We focus on the preconstruction period, working closely with landowners, grid companies, and local authorities. The risk is high prior to ready-to-build, but the financial stake is low. This approach ensures strong cash conversion for our development portfolio.

Q: What is the status of Magnora's cash and debt position?

A: (Erik Sneve, CEO) We have zero debt and a solid cash position. By the end of the week, our cash pile should be above NOK700 million. We also have a credit facility of NOK150 million, ensuring we can grow profitably and maintain a strong capital distribution program.

Q: Can you provide an update on the organizational changes at Magnora?

A: (Erik Sneve, CEO) Stein Bjørnstad has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, and Emilie Brackman is now the CEO of Magnora Offshore Wind. These appointments have strengthened our team and improved our execution capabilities.

Q: What are the key drivers for Magnora's future revenue streams?

A: (Erik Sneve, CEO) Our revenue streams are secured through milestone payments, earnouts, and other mechanisms from strong counterparties like Vinci, First Solar, and Globeleq. We expect these to provide a solid foundation for earnings through 2030.

Q: How does Magnora view the global energy market?

A: (Erik Sneve, CEO) We see strong demand for green projects driven by AI and CO2 neutrality. The global energy market has growth potential for multiple decades, and we believe renewable project development will be in a bull market for the next 20 years.

