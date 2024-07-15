Volati AB (FRA:VOG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Cash Flow and Strategic Acquisitions Amid Market Challenges

Volati AB (FRA:VOG) reports robust operational cash flow and strategic growth despite industry headwinds.

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Sales Growth: 6% increase in sales for Salix, driven by acquisitions.
  • EBITA Growth: 30% growth for Ettiketto, with a 4 percentage point increase in EBITA margin.
  • Operational Cash Flow: SEK210 million, a 26% improvement compared to last year.
  • Net Debt: SEK2.7 million, within the comfortable range for further acquisitions.
  • Annualized Sales: SEK7.6 billion.
  • Annualized EBITA: SEK660 million.
  • EBITA Growth per Common Share: -17% over the last 12 months, with a five-year average growth of 21%.
  • Return on Adjusted Equity: 17%, below the target of 20%, with a five-year average of 30%.
  • Net Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio: 2.7 times, within the target range of 2 to 3 times.
  • Salix Group EBITA Increase: SEK8 million in nominal terms.
  • Ettiketto Group Sales Growth: 7% organic growth.
  • Industry Sales Decline: 12% decrease in sales.
  • Industry EBITA Decline: 19% decrease in EBITA.
  • Acquisitions: Two acquisitions completed in the first half of the year, contributing to SEK700 million of yearly turnover.
  • Cash Conversion: 103% over the last 12 months.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Volati AB (FRA:VOG, Financial) reported a solid quarter with sales and EBITA in line with last year's figures despite challenging market conditions.
  • Salix Group achieved a 6% sales growth and slightly improved margins, demonstrating effective cost management and long-term value creation.
  • Ettiketto Group saw a 7% organic growth in sales and a 30% EBITA growth, driven by successful add-on acquisitions and efficiency improvements.
  • Operational cash flow improved by 26% compared to last year, indicating strong cash management.
  • The company is in a good financial position with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.7 times, providing room for further acquisitions.

Negative Points

  • Industry segment experienced a 12% decline in sales and a 19% decline in EBITA, primarily due to a slower 5G rollout.
  • EBITA growth per common share was at minus 17%, significantly below the target of 15%, due to market headwinds.
  • Return on adjusted equity came in at 17%, below the financial target of 20%, driven by lower EBITA growth.
  • Salix Group has faced eight consecutive quarters of negative organic growth, reflecting ongoing challenges in the construction market.
  • The company is still experiencing a challenging market environment with declining volumes in both the construction market and the 5G rollout.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Volati AB (FRA:VOG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: You mentioned some negative timing effects for Tornum. Can you give us some sense of how large these effects are and if they're going to affect Q3 in a positive way?
A: The timing effects for Tornum relate to the project-based nature of the business, with revenue recognition occurring upon project delivery. This year, more deliveries are expected in the second half, particularly in Q4, compared to the usual pre-summer deliveries.

Q: For Corroventa, which was positively affected by floods across Europe, do you expect this impact to continue into H2?
A: It's hard to predict, but current floodings are expected to have some effect in Q3. The main driver will be the occurrence of summer storms and rain throughout Europe in the coming months.

Q: How is communication working to compensate for the loss of the 5G rollout?
A: Communication is not solely dependent on the 5G rollout. Other segments have been stable or good over the last 12 months. The North American market has shown slight improvement, with a building order book, indicating potential positive signs on the horizon.

Q: For Salix, which has had eight quarters of negative organic growth, do you see any improvement in demand?
A: There are some positive signs. The overall market decline has slowed, and Salix is likely increasing its market share. External statistics suggest market growth may return in 2025, indicating gradually improving conditions.

Q: What are the main drivers behind Ettiketto Group's strong earnings growth and improved margins, and how sustainable are these rates?
A: The margin improvement is due to synergies and efficiency improvements from acquisitions. While future acquisitions may initially have lower margins, similar improvements are expected over time, making the growth sustainable.

Q: How do you balance the focus between short-term profitability and long-term value growth in such a challenging market?
A: The focus is on long-term value creation, even if it means sacrificing some short-term profitability. Cost measures are structural and aimed at efficiency improvements and synergies, which will benefit the company when market conditions improve.

Q: Can you elaborate on the cash flow development in Q2 compared to last year?
A: Cash flow improved by 26% due to reduced investments and better management of receivables and short-term liabilities. The cash generation rate of 103% reflects the positive results of these efforts.

Q: Do you have any concluding remarks?
A: Volati is in a strong position to capitalize on market recovery, with solid platforms, financial stability, and an active acquisition pipeline. The company is well-prepared for future growth and value creation.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.