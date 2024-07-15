Full Year 2024 ZIGUP PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 15, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Presentation

Jul 15, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ross Hawley

ZIGUP PLC - Investor Relations

* Martin Ward

ZIGUP plc - CEO, Executive Director

* Philip Vincent

ZIGUP PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ziggo plc investor presentation for Atlas recorded presentation. Investors will be in listen only mode. Questions are encouraged they can be submitted at any time via the Q&A tab. This just situated on the right hand corner of your screen, please simply type in your questions. And present company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself as the company can review all questions submitted today, and we'll publish responses where it's appropriate to do so on the Investor Meet Company. And before we begin, we would like to submit the following poll. And if you'd give that your kind attention, I'm sure the Company would be most