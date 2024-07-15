Ependion AB (FRA:TW4) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Free Cash Flow Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Despite a decline in order intake, Ependion AB (FRA:TW4) doubles its free cash flow and continues strategic investments.

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Order Intake: SEK483 million.
  • Sales: SEK588 million.
  • EBIT: SEK60 million (10.2% profitability).
  • Free Cash Flow: Doubled compared to last year, driven by reduced working capital.
  • Net Income: SEK40 million.
  • Earnings Per Share: SEK1.37.
  • Westermo Order Intake: SEK294 million.
  • Westermo Sales: SEK336 million.
  • Westermo EBITDA: SEK44.5 million (13.2% profitability).
  • Westermo Gross Margin: 52%.
  • Beijer Electronics Order Intake: SEK190 million.
  • Beijer Electronics Sales: SEK253 million.
  • Beijer Electronics EBIT: SEK30 million (11.7% profitability).
  • Beijer Electronics Gross Margin: 50%.
  • Backlog: SEK1.1 billion.
  • FX Impact: Positive total impact of about SEK6 million.
  • Minority Investment: GBP3.4 million in Blu Wireless.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Ependion AB (FRA:TW4, Financial) maintained its market share despite weaker market demand.
  • The company doubled its free cash flow compared to last year, driven by reduced accounts receivables and inventory reductions.
  • Ependion AB (FRA:TW4) made a strategic minority investment in Blu Wireless, aiming to leverage millimeter-wave technology for high-speed train connectivity.
  • The company is continuing with selective forward-looking investments, including the establishment of Westermo India.
  • High activity in product development, with several new product launches planned, including the new generation of HMIs (X3 family) and the WebIQ software platform.

Negative Points

  • Both business entities faced lower order bookings compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Westermo's sales and profitability were negatively impacted by lower volumes.
  • Beijer Electronics experienced a drop in gross margin due to the unfavorable mix related to display solutions.
  • The overall order intake was down 31% compared to the boosted quarter of last year.
  • The company anticipates continued challenging market conditions and a weaker order book for the coming quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Has demand gotten worse since Q1, or has it been stable at a lower level?
A: It has been stable at a relatively low level. (Jenny Sjoedahl, CEO)

Q: Which parts of the energy segment are falling, and is it temporary?
A: The energy segment is relatively stable for Westermo but has seen a bit of a weakening trend for Beijer Electronics. (Jenny Sjoedahl, CEO)

Q: Can you clarify if the weak order book for Q3 is about demand or order intake?
A: It refers to the order intake and the demand from our customers. (Jenny Sjoedahl, CEO)

Q: Will the mix impact seen in Beijer Electronics in Q2 remain in the second half of the year?
A: There will still be some deliveries in the second half, but not to the extent seen in Q2. (Joakim Lauren, CFO)

Q: Will you invest more in Blu Wireless technology as it develops?
A: We will follow the technology closely and see what the next steps will be. Blu Wireless is in a unique position currently. (Jenny Sjoedahl, CEO)

Q: Can you expand on the slight rebound in Asia and the weaker market in Germany for Beijer Electronics?
A: We have seen slightly positive signals from China, while the German market is weaker due to the general industrial climate. (Jenny Sjoedahl, CEO)

Q: Is the activity level still normal across the product portfolio for Westermo?
A: Yes, the activity level is normal, but customers are taking longer to make decisions. (Jenny Sjoedahl, CEO)

Q: What kind of cost measures have been conducted in Beijer Electronics and Westermo?
A: We have a general cost cautiousness, structural changes, and are actively looking at the use of external resources. (Joakim Lauren, CFO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.