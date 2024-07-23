What's Driving XPeng Inc's Surprising 17% Stock Rally?

XPeng Inc (XPEV, Financial), a prominent player in the Chinese smart electric vehicle (EV) market, has recently seen a notable uptick in its stock performance. Over the past week, the company's shares have surged by 12.75%, and over the last three months, they have gained an impressive 16.67%. Currently, XPeng's market capitalization stands at $8.27 billion, with a stock price of $8.76. Despite these gains, the GF Value, which is a measure of the stock's intrinsic value, suggests a valuation of $25.28, down from a past GF Value of $35.4. This indicates a possible value trap, advising investors to think twice before making an investment decision.

Introduction to XPeng Inc

Founded in 2015, XPeng Inc is at the forefront of the EV industry in China, focusing on the midrange to high-end segments of the passenger vehicle market. The company has made significant strides in autonomous driving technology and sold over 141,000 EVs in 2023, capturing about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. XPeng's commitment to innovation and quality has positioned it as a key competitor in the rapidly growing EV space.

Assessing XPeng's Profitability

Despite its growth, XPeng's financial health shows areas of concern, particularly in its profitability metrics. The company's Profitability Rank is low at 3/10. It has an Operating Margin of -30.55%, which, although better than 6.75% of 1,289 companies in the industry, indicates significant losses relative to its revenue. Furthermore, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) stand at -27.75% and -12.61% respectively, underscoring challenges in asset and equity efficiency. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also low at -28.58%, suggesting difficulties in generating adequate cash flows relative to the capital invested.

Growth Trajectory of XPeng

On a brighter note, XPeng's Growth Rank is impressive at 9/10. The company has demonstrated robust growth rates, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 27.70% and a staggering 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 280.00%. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 42.73%. However, while the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is positive at 14.40%, the 5-Year rate shows a decline of 30.80%, indicating some volatility in earnings performance. The future EPS Growth Rate is projected at a promising 56.24%, suggesting potential improvement in profitability.

Investor Holdings and Market Position

Notable investors in XPeng include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), holding 15,549,225 shares, and smaller stakes by iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio) and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio). These holdings reflect a mix of institutional and sophisticated investor confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

Competitive Landscape

XPeng operates in a highly competitive market, with close rivals like NIO Inc (NIO, Financial) with a market cap of $9.83 billion, VinFast Auto Ltd (VFS, Financial) at $10.7 billion, and Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN, Financial) at $17.65 billion. These companies are also innovating aggressively in the EV space, making the industry highly dynamic and competitive.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XPeng Inc's recent stock performance reflects a positive market sentiment, driven by its strong growth metrics and innovative edge in the EV market. However, the company's profitability issues and the current GF Valuation suggest that potential investors should proceed with caution. Comparing XPeng with its competitors, it holds a competitive position in terms of growth, but it must improve its profitability to enhance its market standing and investor appeal in the long term.

