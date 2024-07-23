What's Driving XPeng Inc's Surprising 17% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago

XPeng Inc (XPEV, Financial), a prominent player in the Chinese smart electric vehicle (EV) market, has recently seen a notable uptick in its stock performance. Over the past week, the company's shares have surged by 12.75%, and over the last three months, they have gained an impressive 16.67%. Currently, XPeng's market capitalization stands at $8.27 billion, with a stock price of $8.76. Despite these gains, the GF Value, which is a measure of the stock's intrinsic value, suggests a valuation of $25.28, down from a past GF Value of $35.4. This indicates a possible value trap, advising investors to think twice before making an investment decision.

Introduction to XPeng Inc

Founded in 2015, XPeng Inc is at the forefront of the EV industry in China, focusing on the midrange to high-end segments of the passenger vehicle market. The company has made significant strides in autonomous driving technology and sold over 141,000 EVs in 2023, capturing about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. XPeng's commitment to innovation and quality has positioned it as a key competitor in the rapidly growing EV space.

1813214755410833408.png

Assessing XPeng's Profitability

Despite its growth, XPeng's financial health shows areas of concern, particularly in its profitability metrics. The company's Profitability Rank is low at 3/10. It has an Operating Margin of -30.55%, which, although better than 6.75% of 1,289 companies in the industry, indicates significant losses relative to its revenue. Furthermore, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) stand at -27.75% and -12.61% respectively, underscoring challenges in asset and equity efficiency. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also low at -28.58%, suggesting difficulties in generating adequate cash flows relative to the capital invested.

1813214808523304960.png

Growth Trajectory of XPeng

On a brighter note, XPeng's Growth Rank is impressive at 9/10. The company has demonstrated robust growth rates, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 27.70% and a staggering 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 280.00%. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 42.73%. However, while the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is positive at 14.40%, the 5-Year rate shows a decline of 30.80%, indicating some volatility in earnings performance. The future EPS Growth Rate is projected at a promising 56.24%, suggesting potential improvement in profitability.

1813214877272141824.png

Investor Holdings and Market Position

Notable investors in XPeng include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), holding 15,549,225 shares, and smaller stakes by iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio) and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio). These holdings reflect a mix of institutional and sophisticated investor confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

Competitive Landscape

XPeng operates in a highly competitive market, with close rivals like NIO Inc (NIO, Financial) with a market cap of $9.83 billion, VinFast Auto Ltd (VFS, Financial) at $10.7 billion, and Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN, Financial) at $17.65 billion. These companies are also innovating aggressively in the EV space, making the industry highly dynamic and competitive.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XPeng Inc's recent stock performance reflects a positive market sentiment, driven by its strong growth metrics and innovative edge in the EV market. However, the company's profitability issues and the current GF Valuation suggest that potential investors should proceed with caution. Comparing XPeng with its competitors, it holds a competitive position in terms of growth, but it must improve its profitability to enhance its market standing and investor appeal in the long term.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.