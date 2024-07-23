EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance. With a current share price of $210.33 and a daily gain of 5.31%, despite a three-month decline of -16.46%, EPAM Systems Inc stands out in the market. A detailed evaluation using the GF Score indicates that EPAM Systems Inc is poised for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better long-term returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. EPAM Systems Inc boasts a GF Score of 92, reflecting its strong potential for market outperformance.

Understanding EPAM Systems Inc Business

EPAM Systems Inc, with a market cap of $12.19 billion and annual sales of $4.65 billion, operates primarily in North America, which accounts for about 60% of its revenues. The company specializes in platform engineering, software development, and consulting, with a focus on cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics.

Financial Strength Breakdown

EPAM Systems Inc's financial resilience is evident in its Altman Z-Score of 10.42, indicating a strong buffer against financial distress. Additionally, its Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.04 showcases effective debt management, further solidifying its financial health.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

EPAM Systems Inc is distinguished by its high Profitability Rank and Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars, reflecting consistent operational performance. The company's commitment to growth is underscored by a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 20.4%, outperforming 73.96% of peers in the Software industry. This growth trajectory is complemented by significant increases in EBITDA over the past few years.

Conclusion

Considering EPAM Systems Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and sustained growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. For investors seeking similar opportunities, explore more companies with strong GF Scores through this GF Score Screen.

