On July 12, 2024, C. Hussey, CEO and President of Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN, Financial), sold 34,013 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 85,081 shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a global professional services firm that assists clients in the healthcare, higher education, life sciences, and commercial sectors to address complex challenges that could affect their economic health, operational flexibility, and reputation.

Over the past year, C. Hussey has sold a total of 50,412 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 42 insider sells and no insider buys at Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc were trading at $100.69 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.931 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 30.91, which is above both the industry median of 17.72 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Huron Consulting Group Inc is estimated at $104.22 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. These indicators can provide insights into the stock's current standing and future prospects in comparison to its historical performance and market expectations.

