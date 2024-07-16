Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Expectations with Record Client Assets

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Exceeds Expectations with Record Client Assets and Robust Earnings

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $1.3 billion for Q2 2024, a 3% increase from $1.29 billion in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.66 per share, up 3% from $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Total Net Revenues: $4.69 billion, a slight increase of 1% year-over-year from $4.66 billion.
  • Total Client Assets: Reached a record $9.4 trillion, up 17% year-over-year.
  • Core Net New Assets: Increased by 17% year-over-year to $61.2 billion.
  • Adjusted Pre-Tax Profit Margin: 41.0%, reflecting strong asset management and expense management strategies.
  • Active Brokerage Accounts: Increased by 4% year-over-year to 35.6 million.
Article's Main Image

On July 16, 2024, Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing significant growth in client assets and solid financial performance. The company, a leading provider of brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management services, reported a net income of $1.3 billion, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share (EPS). Adjusted for transaction-related and restructuring costs, net income was $1.5 billion, or $0.73 per share.

1813310519566823424.png

Company Overview

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial) operates a vast network of brokerage branch offices, a comprehensive online investing platform, and mobile trading capabilities. The company also runs a bank and a proprietary asset-management business, offering services to independent investment advisors. As of December 2023, Schwab managed over $8 trillion in client assets, with nearly all revenue generated within the United States.

Performance Highlights

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial) reported total client assets reaching a record $9.4 trillion, a 17% increase year-over-year. Core net new assets also rose by 17% to $61.2 billion, reflecting strong investor confidence in Schwab's value proposition. The company opened over 2 million new brokerage accounts this year, with second-quarter core asset gathering equaling $61.2 billion.

“Schwab’s no trade-offs value proposition continued to resonate with investors, as new brokerage accounts opened this year grew to over 2 million and second quarter core asset gathering equaled $61.2 billion – a year-over-year increase of 17%.” – Co-Chairman and CEO Walt Bettinger

Financial Achievements

Schwab's diversified operating model yielded a 41.0% adjusted pre-tax profit margin, supported by record asset management and administration fees. The company’s strong capital levels and balanced expense management were key contributors to this performance.

“Record asset management and administration fees, along with our balanced approach to expense management, helped Schwab produce a second quarter pre-tax margin of 41.0% – 37.2% adjusted.” – CFO Peter Crawford

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Revenues (in millions) $4,690 $4,656 1%
Net Income (in millions) $1,332 $1,294 3%
Adjusted Net Income (in millions) $1,465 $1,494 (2)%
Diluted EPS $0.66 $0.64 3%
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.73 $0.75 (3)%

Analysis and Outlook

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial) demonstrated resilience and growth in the second quarter of 2024, with record client assets and robust earnings. The company's ability to attract new assets and maintain strong profit margins highlights its competitive edge in the capital markets industry. However, challenges such as integration-related attrition and regulatory costs may impact future performance.

Overall, Schwab's strong financial health and strategic initiatives position it well for continued growth, making it a compelling consideration for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Charles Schwab Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.