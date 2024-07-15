On July 15, 2024, David Dierker, Director at Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) (PEBO, Financial), executed a sale of 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 13,330 shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH).

Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) operates as a diversified financial services holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking, insurance, brokerage, and trust services through its subsidiaries. The company primarily serves customers in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

Over the past year, David Dierker has sold a total of 6,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 12 insider sells and 6 insider buys within the company.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) were trading at $32.07 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $1.183 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9.98, slightly above the industry median of 9.875.

The stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.95, based on a GF Value of $33.90. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the company's valuation metrics and recent stock performance.

