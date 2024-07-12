On July 12, 2024, Mara Joseph Anthony Jr, Chief Financial Officer of Vericel Corp (VCEL, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company at a price of $50 per share. This transaction was documented in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 14,436 shares of Vericel Corp.

Vericel Corp specializes in the development of patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company's products aim to repair or regenerate damaged human tissue.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within Vericel Corp shows a pattern of insider selling, with 28 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Vericel Corp were trading at $50 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 9,999.00, significantly above both the industry median of 28.26 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is set at $43.30, indicating that with a trading price of $50, Vericel Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

