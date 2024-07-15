On July 15, 2024, Joel Reiss, Co-Chief Operating Officer of TransDigm Group Inc (TDG, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at a price of $1,241.60 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of TransDigm Group Inc.

TransDigm Group Inc, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading global designer, producer, and supplier of highly engineered aerospace components, systems, and subsystems for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today.

Over the past year, Joel Reiss has sold a total of 33,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 55 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of TransDigm Group Inc were trading at $1,241.60 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $71.65 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 50.79, which is above both the industry median of 34.02 and the company's historical median.

The stock's current price also reflects a GF Value of $1,021.59, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22. This valuation suggests that TransDigm Group Inc is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

