On July 15, 2024, Jon Blotner, Chief Commercial Officer of Wayfair Inc (W, Financial), sold 4,395 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 43,926 shares of Wayfair Inc.

Wayfair Inc operates as an online destination for the home, offering furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products. It is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has operations in the United States and internationally.

Over the past year, Jon Blotner has sold a total of 49,140 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Wayfair Inc, where there have been 63 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Wayfair Inc were trading at $56.09 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.98 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating the stock's current market position and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.