Dan Zugelder, the Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Dynatrace Inc (DT, Financial), executed a sale of 15,404 shares of the company on July 15, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 237,772 shares of Dynatrace Inc.

Dynatrace Inc is a software intelligence company providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. The company helps businesses manage complex digital ecosystems by providing full-stack observability across the users’ experience, applications, and infrastructure.

Over the past year, Dan Zugelder has sold a total of 73,433 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Dynatrace Inc shows a total of 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Dynatrace Inc were trading at $44.22 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $13.151 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 84.81, which is above the industry median of 27.16.

The GF Value of Dynatrace Inc is $61.48, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72. This suggests that the stock is Modestly Undervalued.

This sale follows a trend observed within the company, where insider sells have been prevalent over the past year. Investors and stakeholders may find these insider activities and valuation metrics useful for making informed decisions regarding their investments in Dynatrace Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.