On July 15, 2024, Belknap Keith L Jr, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH, Financial), executed a sale of 26,762 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction was carried out at an average price of $30.95 per share, totaling approximately $828,283.90. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 150,819 shares of the company.

Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH, Financial) is a home construction company that operates in several states across the United States. The company focuses on building residential homes and providing mortgage financing services to its customers, primarily targeting entry-level and first-time homebuyers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been four insider sells and no insider buys.

As of the date of the sale, Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH, Financial) shares were trading at $30.95, giving the company a market cap of $1.042 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 6.38, below the industry median of 11.145, indicating a lower valuation relative to its peers.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.67. The GF Value of $18.50 suggests a potential overvaluation in comparison to the intrinsic value estimated by GuruFocus.

This insider sale might attract investor attention towards the stock's current valuation and future performance expectations. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus for past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH, Financial) may want to consider these factors and the recent insider trading activity as part of their investment decision-making process.

