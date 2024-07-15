Insider Sale: EVP, General Counsel Belknap Keith L Jr Sells 26,762 Shares of Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH)

On July 15, 2024, Belknap Keith L Jr, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH, Financial), executed a sale of 26,762 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction was carried out at an average price of $30.95 per share, totaling approximately $828,283.90. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 150,819 shares of the company.

Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH, Financial) is a home construction company that operates in several states across the United States. The company focuses on building residential homes and providing mortgage financing services to its customers, primarily targeting entry-level and first-time homebuyers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been four insider sells and no insider buys.

As of the date of the sale, Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH, Financial) shares were trading at $30.95, giving the company a market cap of $1.042 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 6.38, below the industry median of 11.145, indicating a lower valuation relative to its peers.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.67. The GF Value of $18.50 suggests a potential overvaluation in comparison to the intrinsic value estimated by GuruFocus.

This insider sale might attract investor attention towards the stock's current valuation and future performance expectations. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus for past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH, Financial) may want to consider these factors and the recent insider trading activity as part of their investment decision-making process.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
