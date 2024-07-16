On July 16, 2024, Tara Mackey, Chief Legal Officer of AZZ Inc (AZZ, Financial), sold 9,765 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 24,795 shares of AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc (AZZ, Financial) is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, and industrial markets. AZZ Inc's offerings include galvanizing, welding solutions, electrical equipment, and other services.

Over the past year, Tara Mackey has engaged in multiple transactions involving company shares. The insider has sold a total of 9,765 shares and purchased 469 shares during this period.

The insider transaction history for AZZ Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 5 insider buys and only 1 insider sell recorded.

On the valuation front, shares of AZZ Inc were trading at $84.64 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio of AZZ Inc stands at 80.32, significantly above both the industry median of 17.72 and the company’s historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $80.22, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

