On July 16, 2024, Stephen Westhoven, President & CEO of New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR, Financial), executed a sale of 30,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 168,705.229 shares of the company.

New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR, Financial) is a provider of regulated gas distribution services and other energy services to customers primarily in New Jersey. The company is involved in the transmission and distribution of natural gas and the sale of energy services.

Over the past year, Stephen Westhoven has sold a total of 50,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 5 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp were trading at $45.05 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $4.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 18.03, which is above the industry median of 15.09.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $33.93, indicating that at a price of $45.05, New Jersey Resources Corp is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.33.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand recent insider behaviors and the company's stock valuation in relation to its intrinsic value.

