Chief Security Officer Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial) on July 15, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc specializes in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company's technology is designed to prevent breaches and secure the data and applications of its clients across various sectors.

Over the past year, Shawn Henry has sold a total of 85,986 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc shows a total of 48 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc were trading at $371.32. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $89.81 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 696.32, significantly above the industry median of 27.16.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $346.82, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation levels of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc as reflected by its current market pricing and GF Value.

