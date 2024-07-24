Yoav Landman, the Chief Technology Officer of JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial), executed a sale of 40,000 shares of the company on July 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction occurred at a stock price of $36.92 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 6,657,242 shares of JFrog Ltd.

JFrog Ltd specializes in providing software development tools that streamline the process of building and releasing software. The company's flagship product, Artifactory, serves as a repository manager, allowing developers to manage their binaries and dependencies efficiently.

Over the past year, Yoav Landman has sold a total of 582,469 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within JFrog Ltd, where there have been 83 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $36.92 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.06 billion. The stock is currently considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.01, based on a GF Value of $36.69.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential future stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's stable valuation metrics and recent stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.