On July 16, 2024, Benjamin Singer, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR, Financial), sold 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 106,705 shares of Procore Technologies Inc.

Procore Technologies Inc, a company specializing in construction management software, facilitates project management, resource management, and financial management for construction firms to increase efficiency and streamline communication.

Over the past year, Benjamin Singer has sold a total of 94,598 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 103 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Procore Technologies Inc were trading at $70 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $10.49 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $85.18, suggesting that Procore Technologies Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Procore Technologies Inc.

