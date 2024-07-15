On July 15, 2024, Diane Adams, Chief Culture & Talent Officer of Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial), sold 13,717 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of Sprinklr Inc.

Sprinklr Inc is a company that provides enterprise software for customer experience management. It helps organizations respond to customer inquiries and manage their digital presence across various communication channels.

Over the past year, Diane Adams has sold a total of 348,227 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend where there have been 52 insider sells and no insider buys at Sprinklr Inc over the past year.

Shares of Sprinklr Inc were trading at $9.20 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 45.24, which is above the industry median of 27.16.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Undervalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65. The GF Value of $14.25 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

