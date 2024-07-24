Eliem Therapeutics Inc (ELYM, Financial), a company engaged in the development of therapies for pain and other neurological disorders, reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC Filing. The EVP, Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer, Valerie Morisset, sold 92,377 shares of the company on July 15, 2024. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 252,306 shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc.

The shares were sold at a price of $7.04 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $650,334. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 260,650 shares. Notably, the insider has not made any share purchases during this period.

The transaction history for Eliem Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider activity, with 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells over the past year. This recent sale by the insider aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sells at the company.

Currently, Eliem Therapeutics Inc holds a market cap of approximately $471.505 million. The stock's valuation metrics, including GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are key indicators for potential investors to consider.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into the company's financial health and future prospects. It is important for investors to monitor such activities alongside other financial metrics and market conditions to make informed investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.