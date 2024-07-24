Insider Sale at Eliem Therapeutics Inc (ELYM): EVP, R&D AND CSO Valerie Morisset Sells 92,377 Shares

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (ELYM, Financial), a company engaged in the development of therapies for pain and other neurological disorders, reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC Filing. The EVP, Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer, Valerie Morisset, sold 92,377 shares of the company on July 15, 2024. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 252,306 shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc.

The shares were sold at a price of $7.04 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $650,334. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 260,650 shares. Notably, the insider has not made any share purchases during this period.

The transaction history for Eliem Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider activity, with 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells over the past year. This recent sale by the insider aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sells at the company.

Currently, Eliem Therapeutics Inc holds a market cap of approximately $471.505 million. The stock's valuation metrics, including GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are key indicators for potential investors to consider.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into the company's financial health and future prospects. It is important for investors to monitor such activities alongside other financial metrics and market conditions to make informed investment decisions.

