Chief Technology Officer Souvik Das sold 25,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN, Financial) on July 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 10,453 shares of the company.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc specializes in providing investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services for investors, insurers, and investment managers. The company's technology-driven solutions aim to enhance data transparency and provide accurate, timely information to support investment decisions.

Over the past year, Souvik Das has sold a total of 125,588 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, where there have been 46 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc were trading at $18.92 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.23 billion.

According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. The GF Value of $19.81 is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider selling activity may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to inform their investment decisions in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.

