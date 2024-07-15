On July 15, 2024, James Cox, Chief Financial Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN, Financial), executed a sale of 11,275 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 232,503 shares of the company.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc specializes in providing investment accounting and analytics, performance measurement, and reporting solutions. The company caters to asset managers, insurance companies, and large corporations, offering a SaaS solution that delivers data-driven insights for financial decision-making.

Over the past year, James Cox has sold a total of 137,550 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 46 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc were priced at $18.92 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.23 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, suggesting that the stock is trading close to its intrinsic value calculated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's stable valuation metrics and recent stock price trends.

