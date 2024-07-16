Q2 2024 Unitedhealth Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 12:45PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the UnitedHealth Group second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. A question-and-answer session will follow UnitedHealth's prepared remarks. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Here are some important introductory information, this call contains forward-looking statements under US federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations.



These can be found in the reports that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the cautionary statements included in our current and periodic filings. This call will also reference non-GAAP amounts. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP to GAAP amounts is available on the Financial and Earnings Report section of the company's Investor Relations page at www.unitedhealthgroup.com. Information presented on this call is contained in the earnings release we issued this morning and in our Form 8-K dated July 16,