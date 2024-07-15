On July 15, 2024, B Parshall, Director at Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 20,600 shares of the company.

Cytokinetics Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the potential treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions. The company's focus is primarily on the development of small molecule drugs that increase muscle function and performance.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $55.82, valuing the transaction at approximately $279,100. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares and made no purchases.

The broader insider transaction history for Cytokinetics Inc shows a pattern of selling activities, with 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock of Cytokinetics Inc, with a market cap of $6.651 billion, is currently trading at a price that reflects a significant premium according to the GF Value. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 14.69, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider activity might provide investors with context on how executives at Cytokinetics Inc are viewing the stock's value and future prospects.

