Release Date: July 16, 2024

Positive Points

Signed two new contracts, securing strong growth for the future.

Incremental ARR increased to NOK17 million from NOK2 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to 16% from 8% a year ago, and the company is cash flow positive.

Recurring revenue growth of 15% and a low churn rate of 2% year-over-year.

Major contracts signed, setting a solid foundation for accelerated growth in the coming years.

Negative Points

High one-time costs related to re-leasing and acquisition projects in Germany.

Short-term revenue impact due to the transition from consultancy income to recurring revenue.

Quarterly recurring revenue saw a slight decline from NOK64 million to NOK61 million compared to the same quarter last year.

EBITDA still negative, though improved from minus NOK11 million to minus NOK9 million.

Challenges in the market with some customers reporting lower-than-expected activity, impacting revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Any update on your targets of organic growth and profitability? Are you confident to reach the target of 15% organic growth? Do you also expect to breakeven on EBITDA for the full year?

A: Svein Bjornstad, CFO: Our trends are solid, and we are delivering on those targets. We are moving forward in a good fashion, maintaining strong growth and cost control.

Q: Could you comment on the quarter-on-quarter growth rate in Dubuque? Was there some churn, currency, or just lower activity among clinics?

A: Svein Bjornstad, CFO: We always have some movements up and down. This quarter, we had a couple of customers who reported much lower activity than expected, leading to some rebates. However, we are still growing at around 20%.

Q: Can you update us on the impact of what is happening in Stockholm related to private gaming politically?

A: Svein Bjornstad, CFO: There has been a movement away from private care to public care in Stockholm, but it hasn't caused major problems for us. Many private companies are shifting to insurance and private pay models, which aligns with our services.

Q: What are the overall expectations for the company and existing shareholders with the move to NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange and the Capital Markets Day planned?

A: Svein Bjornstad, CFO: Most of our growth is in Sweden, and listing on NASDAQ Stockholm will make it easier for shareholders to trade our shares. We are planning activities to increase our visibility in Sweden.

Q: How does the recent strike within the healthcare sector in Sweden impact Carasent?

A: Svein Bjornstad, CFO: Our customers were not directly affected, but the strike highlights the need for efficiency tools, which our products provide. This could have a positive long-term effect on us as healthcare providers seek to improve efficiency.

Q: Can you talk more about the development and launch of Halo and its surgical functionality?

A: Daniel Oehman, CEO: Halo is a critical product for us, and we are focused on delivering it on time. We are working closely with customers to ensure it meets their needs and are seeing positive feedback so far.

Q: What are the near-term improvements expected in gross margin?

A: Svein Bjornstad, CFO: The most immediate improvement will come from renegotiated hosting costs. Longer-term improvements will come from migrating customers to more efficient solutions.

Q: Do you see any risk from competitors making it easier for customers to switch providers?

A: Daniel Oehman, CEO: We are aware of the competitive landscape and are focused on providing superior value to our customers to retain them.

Q: How are you managing the transition from consultancy income to recurring revenue?

A: Daniel Oehman, CEO: The transition is challenging but necessary for long-term growth. We are focusing on signing new contracts and improving our recurring revenue streams.

Q: What are your expectations for the next 12 months regarding new sign-ups for Webdoc X?

A: Svein Bjornstad, CFO: We are actively reaching out to potential customers and expect steady growth in sign-ups, despite the challenging market conditions.

