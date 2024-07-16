Release Date: July 16, 2024

Positive Points

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc (CFB, Financial) reported solid earnings growth with net income increasing to $18.6 million or $0.37 per diluted share.

The company maintained strong credit quality, with improvements in past-dues, non-accruals, nonperforming assets, and classified assets.

Total assets grew to $7.6 billion, a 2% increase from the previous quarter, driven by loan growth in Texas, Colorado, and Arizona markets.

Fee income from service charges and credit card revenues grew by a combined 17% year over year for the first six months.

The company successfully renegotiated its core services contract, which is expected to result in meaningful savings and improve the efficiency ratio.

Negative Points

The increased cost of deposits remains a challenge, although the company has seen steady performance in fee lines.

Provision expense was modestly higher compared to the previous quarter, impacting overall financial performance.

The commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio remains a focus area, with the company aiming to reduce total CRE exposure below 300% of capital in the next several quarters.

The deposit market remains highly competitive, and tax payments in April historically provide pressure on deposits in Q2.

Noninterest expense increased slightly, driven by the core contract restructuring and incremental costs, which could impact profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Good morning. Maybe we could just start on deposits, the growth was really strong. I know you kind of cited energy in Texas, I believe, but I know also that you recently signed up with Nimbus and just wanted to see how we should think about the pace and complexion of deposit growth. Like do you think that the NIB mix is essentially at a stabilized level, how would you comment on costs and how should we think about the continued deposit growth as we move not only through the next two quarters, but also into next year? Thanks.

A: Yes, thanks, Michael. And I think we do feel like our mix has stabilized. We've obviously continued to focus on improving that mix by growing our non-interest bearing. We had nice growth across our footprint. I did highlight a couple of our pilot groups that outperformed a little bit, but very dynamic markets. And so we continue to see great opportunity to grow deposits in our markets in our footprint. Now Nimbus is still in process. We have not launched yet, and we expect that we'll launch in the fourth quarter. So the growth in the second quarter was just core deposit growth from our markets.

Q: So should we assume that there's the potential for deposit growth to actually outpace loan growth? And then hopefully, if there's a little bit more clarity on the economy as we move into next year, that loan growth could accelerate and is that kind of the way we should think about it?

A: Yes, I think that's a fair way to think about it. And we're trying to be thoughtful on loan growth. We want to stick to our pricing model and to our credit standards. And so and as Randy said, we're focused on reducing our CRE concentration down to about 300 mark. And so we're trying to be thoughtful as we look at that area as well, and we expect loan churn to pick up a little bit, which will allow us to also increase our new loan volume.

Q: Okay. And then maybe just finally for me, just to kind of tie all this together. So it sounds like the potential for stronger deposit growth, you being very thoughtful on loan growth. Maybe you look to add a little bit incrementally to the securities book, but it would seem to me that the actual ability to grow NIM assuming we only get two cuts this year. Whatever it's going to be is somewhat limited just given those dynamics is that. Is that kind of fair as we kind of think about it into next year or am I missing something? Thanks.

A: I still think we have the opportunity to grow net interest income. A lot of our loan growth in the second quarter was late in the quarter and otherwise. Our net interest income would have been stronger. We think we'll have a little headwind in the third quarter with that and a tailwind, I mean and yes, I think we are going to continue to see solid growth for the rest of the year and at the end, hopefully with a rate cut or in September, if not sooner, we will either get some expansion of our debt.

Q: Hey, good morning, guys. Yes, so the really strong quarter for credit. I was hoping that you could just give us some color on what drove the classified improvement in the quarter?

A: This is Randy yes, it was really across the whole portfolio. We noticed though we saw decreases in CRE, in C&I. And really it was just a bill portfolio performance meant we were able to we had some transactions refinanced. We had some better restructure of additional equity, which will allow us to upgrade it. And so it was really no one thing that drove that decrease during the quarter.

Q: Makes sense. And then as it relates to the reserve just on a percentage basis, it was flat given some of the credit metric improvement that we saw. Did you tweak some of the qualitative factors in the quarter to keep that percentage flat?

A: Woody its Ben, we look at those qualitative factors obviously, every quarter we've not made any significant moves. In those words, cautiously optimistic about the economic outlook, which I don't think is probably different than anyone else would think about it. Our goal really is to continue to maintain our reserve at that level at that one 20 level, which we think is appropriate and no underlying change is primarily driven by loan growth and charge-offs, obviously is how the math works.

Q: Thanks for taking my questions here. Morning on the commercial real estate as a percentage of capital, you mentioned a couple of times that your goal is to get it below 300%. Do you have where that was, at the end of the quarter?

A: I guess it was about 320. And Andrew, historically, we've been in the 270 range made a strategic decision to increase that given market conditions and opportunities we are seeing. And so that peaked at about 330. And then now we're starting to work that back down below 300, but we finished at about 320.

Q: Right, right. Makes sense there. And then on the expense front here to get the savings from the core contract renegotiation on, it sounds like a lot of that's going to be reinvested back into the franchise. Just curious where some of the spending might be. Does this include the new team that you hired?

A: Good morning. Andrew, it's Ben. That is probably the biggest portion. As I said, we continue to remix our headcount a little bit while really holding it flat to continue to tilt it more toward production roles as we find efficiencies or leverage in our expense base, which, as Mike said, is our long-term goal. And the other lesser factors would be we, of course, continue to experience a significant amount of inflation in our cost base as our balance sheet continues to grow. In particular, in the second half of the year, our regulatory assessment is growing. And then the last piece would be we have a little bit of a tilt on our marketing business development spend towards the second half of the year, but the primary driver is investment product production talent.

Q: Hey, thanks. Good morning, everybody, want to ask more about capital and capital deployment. And I think in the second quarter, you deployed some capital via the buyback and looks like that trade is working out well so far. And I think late last year, you deployed some capital via the full restructuring. I guess over the last few weeks, we've seen these bank valuations move higher. We've seen rates move lower. I'm curious around kind of the updated thoughts on capital from here and potential for deployment given these more recent moves over the last few weeks?

A: Sorry, Matt, as it's Ben, as you said, we deliberately hit the buyback or in particular earlier on in the second quarter. That, of course, the

