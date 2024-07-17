Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats at $0.78, Revenue Misses at $1.963 Billion

Performance Overview and Key Financial Metrics

26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported net income of $392 million for Q2 2024, a 17% increase from $334 million in Q1 2024, but an 18% decrease from $478 million in Q2 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP EPS of $0.78, up 20% from $0.65 in Q1 2024, but down 15% from $0.92 in Q2 2023.
  • Total Revenue: $1.963 billion, slightly up from $1.959 billion in Q1 2024, but down 6% from $2.094 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Net Interest Income: $1.410 billion, a 2% decrease from Q1 2024 and an 11% decrease from Q2 2023, primarily due to lower net interest margin.
  • Noninterest Income: $553 million, a 7% increase from Q1 2024 and a 9% increase from Q2 2023, driven by higher Capital Markets and Wealth fees.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $182 million, up from $171 million in Q1 2024 and $176 million in Q2 2023, reflecting stable credit metrics and lower average loans.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio: Improved to 10.7% from 10.6% in Q1 2024 and 10.3% in Q2 2023, indicating a strong capital position.
Article's Main Image

On July 17, 2024, Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Citizens Financial Group is a bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Its two primary business segments are consumer banking and commercial banking. Citizens offers a mix of retail and commercial products including capital markets and wealth options. The bank has over 1,100 branches in 14 states, although it is concentrated in the Northeast. It has over $220 billion of total assets. It generates maximum revenue from Consumer Banking Segment.

1813531868415553536.png

Quarterly Performance and Challenges

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG, Financial) reported a net income of $392 million for Q2 2024, translating to an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78. This is a notable increase from the previous quarter's net income of $334 million and EPS of $0.65. However, when compared to the same quarter last year, net income decreased from $478 million, and EPS dropped from $0.92.

The company faced challenges with a 2% quarter-over-quarter decline in net interest income (NII) to $1.41 billion, primarily driven by a 4 basis point decline in net interest margin (NIM) due to swaps impact. Additionally, period-end and average loans decreased by 1% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting balance sheet optimization and commercial paydowns.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company reported strong fee performance, with noninterest income increasing by 7% quarter-over-quarter to $553 million. This was driven by higher capital markets fees, record wealth and card fees, and increased mortgage banking fees.

Expenses were down by 1% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting good expense discipline despite continued investment in the Private Bank. The company's liquidity profile remained strong, with a spot loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) improving to 80.4% and a pro forma liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 119%, exceeding the Category 1 Bank requirement of 100%.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23
Total Revenue ($ millions) 1,963 1,959 2,094
Net Income ($ millions) 392 334 478
EPS ($) 0.78 0.65 0.92
Underlying EPS ($) 0.82 0.79 1.04

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG, Financial) reported period-end loans and leases of $141.8 billion, down from $143.2 billion in the previous quarter. Period-end deposits remained stable at $176.4 billion. The company's CET1 ratio improved to 10.7%, up from 10.6% in the previous quarter, indicating a strong capital position.

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) coverage increased to 1.63%, reflecting a robust credit quality. Net charge-offs were 52 basis points, up 2 basis points quarter-over-quarter, indicating broadly stable charge-offs and lower average loans.

Commentary from Leadership

“We delivered solid performance in the second quarter, featuring strong fee performance across Capital Markets, Wealth and Card, excellent deposit trends, good expense discipline and credit metrics in line with expectations,” said Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun. “We are executing well on our strategic initiatives, and highlight that our Private Bank reached $4.0 billion in deposits and $3.6 billion in assets under management. We continue to be comfortable with our full year guidance and medium-term targets.”

Analysis and Conclusion

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG, Financial) demonstrated resilience in Q2 2024, with strong fee performance and disciplined expense management. The company's strategic initiatives, particularly in the Private Bank, are yielding positive results. However, challenges such as declining net interest income and lower loan balances due to balance sheet optimization remain. Overall, the company's strong liquidity profile and capital position provide a solid foundation for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Citizens Financial Group Inc for further details.

