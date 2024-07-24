Bio-Techne Corp (TECH, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth trajectory. With a current share price of $79.85 and a modest daily gain of 0.03%, the company has shown a significant three-month price increase of 27.73%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Bio-Techne Corp is poised for substantial future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks across five key valuation aspects. These aspects have been proven to correlate strongly with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance. Bio-Techne Corp boasts a GF Score of 95, indicating top-tier potential for investors.

Understanding Bio-Techne Corp's Business

Bio-Techne Corp, headquartered in Minnesota, is a prominent player in the life sciences sector, providing consumables and instruments primarily to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and diagnostic markets. The company operates through two main segments: protein sciences and diagnostics and genomics. With a market cap of $12.58 billion and annual sales of $1.15 billion, Bio-Techne Corp maintains a strong operational margin of 21.44%. The company's global footprint includes significant contributions from the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the UK, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Bio-Techne Corp's financial resilience is evident in its robust balance sheet and impressive financial ratios. The company's Interest Coverage ratio stands at 14.62, significantly above the benchmark set by investing legend Benjamin Graham. Additionally, with an Altman Z-Score of 12.28, Bio-Techne Corp demonstrates a strong buffer against financial distress. The strategic management of its debt, with a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.43, further underscores its financial health.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Bio-Techne Corp's profitability is impressive, with an increasing Operating Margin over the past five years, peaking at 26.76% in 2022. The company's commitment to growth is equally notable, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 14.4%, outperforming 66.97% of its industry peers. This growth is supported by a consistent increase in EBITDA, highlighting Bio-Techne Corp's ability to expand its operations effectively.

Conclusion

Considering Bio-Techne Corp's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for strong investment opportunities can explore more such companies with high GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.