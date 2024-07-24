Operating in a tough market with rising competition and weak demand, J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT, Financial) saw another disappointing quarter in Q2, missing earnings estimates for the seventh consecutive time. Revenue growth has been negative since Q4 2022, reflecting ongoing demand challenges.

CEO Shelley Simpson, who took over on July 1, acknowledged the economic hurdles in the first half of the year. Despite these challenges, she emphasized the company's commitment to its long-term investments, which have added short-term cost pressures.

Q2 Highlights: Intermodal volumes declined by 1% year-over-year, with a 7% drop on the East Coast offsetting growth in other regions. Intermodal revenue fell 5% year-over-year to $1.41 billion.

Intermodal volumes declined by 1% year-over-year, with a 7% drop on the East Coast offsetting growth in other regions. Intermodal revenue fell 5% year-over-year to $1.41 billion. JBHT expects more freight to shift from over-the-road to intermodal due to economic and environmental benefits. The company also noted a return to more typical seasonal patterns.

The depressed truckload market and fierce competition, including unsustainable truckload pricing, continue to be issues. Excess supply in the trucking industry is also squeezing JBHT.

All segments except Final Mile Services saw revenue declines in Q2, leading to a 6.5% drop in total revenue to $2.93 billion. Dedicated Contract Services revenue fell 4% year-over-year, while Integrated Capacity Solutions and Truckload saw declines of 21% and 12%, respectively.

Year-over-year revenue declines hurt margins, causing adjusted EPS to fall 27% year-over-year to $1.32. Capacity investments have added to the challenges, but JBHT remains confident that capacity will become a key issue in the future.

Investor optimism about economic recovery and potential interest rate cuts was high going into JBHT's Q2 results. However, the report showed little improvement from the previous quarter, triggering a sell-off. With economic uncertainty lingering, sellers may continue to dominate in the near term. Keep an eye on JBHT's peers, including KNX, ODFL, XPO, and MRTN, who will report earnings in the coming weeks.