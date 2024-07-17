On July 17, 2024, Banner Corp (BANR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Banner Corp, a bank holding company that wholly owns Banner Bank, reported net income of $39.8 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.14 per share. However, revenue for the quarter was $149.7 million, slightly above the estimated $133.73 million.

Company Overview

Banner Corp is a bank holding company that wholly owns Banner Bank. The Bank's primary business includes accepting deposits and originating loans in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Bank also engages in mortgage banking operations, primarily through the origination and sale of one to four-family residential loans.

Performance and Challenges

Banner Corp's performance in Q2 2024 reflects a mixed bag of achievements and challenges. The company reported net income of $39.8 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to $37.6 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter. Despite the increase in net income, the company faced challenges due to higher funding costs, which led to a slight compression in the net interest margin.

Financial Achievements

Banner Corp's financial achievements in Q2 2024 include a solid growth in loans and higher yields on interest-earning assets. The company reported net interest income of $132.5 million, compared to $133.0 million in the preceding quarter and $142.5 million in the same quarter last year. The net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis was 3.70%, down from 3.74% in the preceding quarter and 4.00% a year ago.

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Net Interest Income $132.5 million $133.0 million $142.5 million Net Interest Margin 3.70% 3.74% 4.00% Provision for Credit Losses $2.4 million $520,000 $6.8 million Non-Interest Income $17.2 million $11.6 million $8.4 million Non-Interest Expense $98.1 million $97.6 million $95.4 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, Banner Corp reported total assets of $15.82 billion, an increase from $15.52 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Net loans receivable increased by 3% to $10.99 billion, while total deposits slightly decreased to $13.08 billion. The company's allowance for credit losses was $152.8 million, or 1.37% of total loans receivable.

Commentary

"Banner’s second quarter operating results reflect the continued successful execution of our super community bank strategy, which emphasizes strong relationship banking and a moderate risk profile," said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO. "Our earnings for the second quarter of 2024 benefited from solid growth in loans and higher yields on interest-earning assets."

Analysis

Banner Corp's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates resilience amid a challenging high-interest-rate environment. The company's ability to grow its loan portfolio and maintain strong credit quality metrics is commendable. However, the increase in funding costs and the slight compression in net interest margin are areas of concern that investors should monitor closely.

Overall, Banner Corp's Q2 2024 results highlight the company's strong operational execution and strategic focus, making it a noteworthy consideration for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Banner Corp for further details.