Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial), a prominent player in the digital advertising technology sector, recently witnessed a significant transaction by its Chief Accounting Officer, Brian Gephart. On July 15, 2024, the insider sold 16,166 shares of the company at a price of $15 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 121,169 shares of Magnite Inc.

Magnite Inc specializes in providing a technology platform that enables publishers to monetize their content across various screens and formats, playing a crucial role in the digital advertising landscape. The company's recent stock price of $15 gives it a market cap of approximately $2.07 billion.

Over the past year, Brian Gephart has sold a total of 17,307 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Magnite Inc, where there have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The valuation metrics of Magnite Inc indicate that the stock is currently trading at a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.23, suggesting that it is modestly overvalued. The GF Value, set at $12.16, is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider activity and valuation context provide investors with a snapshot of Magnite Inc's current financial landscape and insider sentiment, which could be crucial for making informed investment decisions.

