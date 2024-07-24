Insider Sale: CFO David Day Sells Shares of Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Chief Financial Officer David Day of Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial) executed a sale of 19,077 shares of the company on July 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 430,755 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $15 each.

Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial) is a technology company that operates in the digital advertising sector. The company provides a platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize their content across various channels.

Over the past year, David Day has sold a total of 89,556 shares of Magnite Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Magnite Inc shows a total of 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Magnite Inc were trading at $15 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.07 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23.

The GF Value of $12.16 is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are viewing the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

