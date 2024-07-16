On July 16, 2024, John Tomovcsik, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial), sold 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $100 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 17,866 shares of Iron Mountain Inc.

Iron Mountain Inc specializes in storage and information management services, providing solutions that include records storage, data management, document management, data centers, art storage and logistics, and secure shredding to help organizations lower storage costs, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and better use their information.

Over the past year, John Tomovcsik has sold a total of 79,443 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Iron Mountain Inc were trading at $100 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $29.08 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 150.33, significantly higher than both the industry median of 17.24 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Iron Mountain Inc is estimated at $63.26 per share, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.58.

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor considering past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are reacting to the company's current valuation and market conditions.

