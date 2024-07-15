On July 15, 2024, Daniel Bartlett, Executive Vice President of Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial), sold 2,398 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 463,870.869 shares of Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc operates a chain of retail stores in various formats worldwide. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club.

Over the past year, Daniel Bartlett has engaged in several transactions involving Walmart Inc shares, selling a total of 2,398 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale reflects a continuation of the insider's trading activities.

The insider transaction history for Walmart Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 89 insider sells.

On the day of the sale, shares of Walmart Inc were trading at $69.5. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $571.33 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 30.39, which is above both the industry median of 17.165 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to gauge the fair value of stocks, Walmart Inc is currently valued at $56.24 per share. This suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider at Walmart Inc provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of the company.

