On July 15, 2024, Jeffrey Hurd, Chief Operating Officer of Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH, Financial), sold 9,969 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 111,551.84 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company offers a range of financial advisory, asset management, and insurance services. It is known for its expertise in retirement, investment management, and life insurance solutions tailored to individual and institutional clients.

Over the past year, Jeffrey Hurd has sold a total of 59,814 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys at Equitable Holdings Inc.

Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc were trading at $43.09 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $13.76 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.10, which is above the industry median of 11.68.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is $42.61, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation. The consistent pattern of insider sales over the past year could suggest various strategic financial management motives by the insiders, particularly in light of the company's current valuation metrics.

