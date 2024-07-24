David Bernstein, the Chief Accounting Officer of Airbnb Inc (ABNB, Financial), executed a sale of 1,000 shares of the company on July 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 44,043 shares of Airbnb Inc.

Airbnb Inc operates an online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities. It is based in San Francisco, California.

Over the past year, David Bernstein has sold a total of 43,788 shares of Airbnb Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction continues a trend seen across the company, where insider activity has predominantly been in the form of sales. In the past year, there have been 126 insider sales and no insider buys.

On the date of the sale, shares of Airbnb Inc were priced at $145.88. The company's market cap was approximately $93.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 19.81, slightly below the industry median of 19.885, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to peers.

The stock's valuation relative to its GF Value of $168.73 suggests that it is Modestly Undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

The insider trend for Airbnb Inc shows a clear preference for selling over buying among insiders, which could be an indicator of their sentiment towards the stock's current valuation.

This sale by David Bernstein aligns with the broader insider selling trend at Airbnb Inc, and it provides investors with data to consider when evaluating the stock's current and future potential.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.